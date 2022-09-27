Home Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad floats party, to offer 50 per cent seats to youth, women

Former Congress leader and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the grand old party a month ago, on Monday launched his own political outfit Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

Published: 27th September 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad rally PTI

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the grand old party a month ago, on Monday launched his own political outfit Democratic Azad Party (DAP). The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said his party will not be autocratic but democratic with an independent ideology.

He sought to downplay the allegations that his party will work for the BJP, saying his outfit will follow the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. “Our policies will not be influenced by the politics of religion, caste or creed. We respect all religions, all regions and all parties,” he said. 

Azad said he had initially planned to float the party on September 23 but later decided to launch on 26th Monday, the first day of the Navratri. Fifty per cent tickets will be given to youth and women in the next Assembly polls, he said, adding Article 370 restoration won’t be an election issue. 

