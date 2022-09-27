HAL’s integrated cryogenic engine facility to be inaugurated by Murmu in Bengaluru

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL’s) state-of-the-art Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) in Bengaluru on Tuesday which will boost self-reliance in manufacturing of High-thrust Rocket engines.

As per the HAL the facility will cater to the entire Rocket Engine Manufacturing under one roof for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). HAL in its statement said, “The Aerospace Division entering into manufacture of Cryogenic Engines is a major step in technology up-gradation cum modernization. Indigenous cryogenic technology is important as it will assist India to further develop its rocket programme for launching heavy satellites.

The facility is set up over an area of 4500 sq mts housing over 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing Cryogenic (CE20) and Semi-cryogenic (SE2000) Engines of Indian Space Launch Vehicles. The commissioning of all the critical equipment for the manufacturing and assembly requirement is completed. The pre-production activities which involve preparation of the process plans, drawings, quality plan etc. has also commenced. HAL will start realising the modules by March 2023.

HAL said, “HAL Aerospace Division manufactures liquid propellant tanks and launch vehicle structures of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MK-II, GSLV Mk-III and also stage integration for GSLV Mk-II.”

In 2013, an MOU was signed with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for establishing the facility for manufacturing of Cryogenic Engine modules at HAL, Aerospace Division. The MOU for the Cryogenic Engine facility was subsequently amended in the year 2016 for setting up of Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) with an investment of R208 crores.

