Home Nation

HC defers hearing appeal against Union minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in murder case

The case pertains to the murder of Prabhat Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.

Published: 27th September 2022 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Minister Ajay Mishra (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday deferred till October 17 the hearing of an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2004 against Union minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in an over 20-year-old murder case.

Justices Ramesh Sinha and Renu Agrawal of the Lucknow bench passed the order after Mishra's lawyer submitted that he has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the hearing in the case to the principal bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The case pertains to the murder of Prabhat Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.

In the course of the hearing on Tuesday, Ajay Mishra's lawyer apprised the bench that the minister had sought transfer of hearing in the case to the principal bench of the Allahabad High Court but the chief justice of the high court refused to accept the plea.

The lawyer said Mishra then moved the Supreme Court where his petition is likely to be taken up within the next few days and hence, the hearing on the appeal should be postponed till then.

Jyotindra Mishra, the lawyer representing the victim, vehemently opposed this and pointed out that the present appeal against Ajay Mishra's acquittal was filed way back in 2004. He said an adjournment was sought on the same ground earlier as well.

After hearing the lawyers, the bench said, "As the SLP has been filed in the Supreme Court and the diary number has been allotted, this court deems it appropriate to adjourn the matter awaiting the decision of the apex court.

" The bench asked Teni's lawyer to apprise it about the outcome of the special leave petition on the next date of hearing.

Ajay Mishra, Union Minister of State for Home, had faced trial for the murder of Prabhat Gupta and was acquitted in 2004, after which the state filed the appeal.

Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in another case related to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year in which eight people, including four farmers, had died.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court hearing Ajay Mishra acquittal murder case
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp