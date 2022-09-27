Home Nation

I&B ministry orders YouTube to remove 45 videos over disharmony

The ministry’s orders to block the content were issued on Friday under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Published: 27th September 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Based on the inputs from intelligence agencies, the ministry of information and broadcasting has directed YouTube to block 45 videos uploaded on 10 channels on the digital platform. They were accused of spreading fake news to create animosity among religious communities. 

The ministry’s orders to block the content were issued on Friday under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.“They were trying to divide the country, spreading scare and misleading environment.

The ill-intentioned content aimed to create misunderstanding with friendly nations. The Government will continue to take action against such channels and websites airing malicious content,” said Anurag Thakur, ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B).

According to the ministry, the blocked videos had garnered 1.30 crore views cumulatively.
“The content included fake news and morphed videos spread with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities. Examples include false claims such as the Government having taken away the religious rights of certain communities, violent threats against religious communities, declaration of civil war in India, etc. Such videos were found to have the potential to cause communal disharmony and disrupt public order in the country,” said the ministry.

Some of the videos blocked by the ministry were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to Agnipath scheme, Indian Armed Forces, India’s national security apparatus, and Kashmir.
“Certain videos depicted the erroneous external boundary of India with parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh outside the Indian territories. Such cartographic misrepresentation was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” said the ministry.

The content blocked by the ministry was found to be detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country, the ministry further said.

Earlier, the ministry ordered the blocking of over 100 YouTube channels and other digital platforms since December. Majority of them were being operated from Pakistan

Intel reports prompt move
Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, following the inputs and recommendations from the intelligence and security agencies, blocked the errant handles and digital platforms

