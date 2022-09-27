Home Nation

Money laundering case: ED not aware about his health status, says former minister Nawab Malik

The senior NCP leader, who is in judicial custody, is undergoing treatment for kidney- related ailments and other health issues at a private hospital in Mumbai since May.

Published: 27th September 2022 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday told a special court here the prosecution does not have any "credible" information on his health condition, a response coming on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking constitution of a medical board to assess his health.

Malik (63) was arrested on February 23 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED in connection with a probe linked to activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The senior NCP leader, who is in judicial custody, is undergoing treatment for kidney- related ailments and other health issues at a private hospital in Mumbai since May.

Last week, the ED, through special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, moved an application before the special PMLA court seeking constitution of a medical board to verify Malik's health.

Malik, through his lawyer, filed a written response to the central probe agency's plea on Tuesday.

The ED plea, coming in the midst of hearing on the accused's bail petition, appears to have been filed with "mala fide and oblique purpose", the reply said.

"It is submitted that the reasons stated in the application for seeking constitution of a medical board are completely untenable and contrary to the record of this court. The application being devoid of merits, is liable to be dismissed on this ground alone," it said.

The reply said, "There is no credible information available to the prosecution (ED) as to what is the status of the health of the accused."

The court will hear the arguments on the application on October 4.

