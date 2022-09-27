Mumbai cops arrest general secretary of PFI's political wing

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a prominent member of the Popular Front of India's (PFI) political wing SDPI from suburban Chembur, an official said.

Sayyed Chowdhary (52) was picked up based on the information that he was allegedly involved in anti-national activities. The official said the police may conduct more raids in the city after Chowdhary's arrest.

"More arrests are likely in Mumbai," he added.

As per the preliminary investigation, Chowdhary was the president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of PFI, and is currently working as its general secretary, the official said.

He was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody till October 6.

Chowdhary has a criminal background and cases are pending against him, the official said.

The Mumbai Police's action comes on a day when more than 170 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states.

