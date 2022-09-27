Home Nation

Raj drama intensifies: Tharoor meets Rahul for nod as official pick for Congress president

Tharoor flew to Kochi and went to Pattambi by road.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

T’PURAM/PALAKKAD: A day after the start of the political drama in Rajasthan that could result in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pulling out of the Congress presidential poll, focus has once again shifted to Shashi Tharoor. With Gehlot loyalists delivering a shock to the high command on Sunday by threatening to resign against its move to name Sachin Pilot as the CM’s successor, Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, on Monday rushed to Pattambi in Palakkad to accompany Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and sought his clearance to be the official candidate.

Tharoor flew to Kochi and went to Pattambi by road. His impromptu trip caught even senior Congress leaders in the district by surprise. Before he joined Rahul for the padayatra, Tharoor told reporters that the Gandhi family had no objections to his candidature.

“I spoke with Rahul Gandhi over the phone. All three members of the Gandhi family have extended their support. There have also been requests from several states for my candidature. So, I have decided to throw my hat in the ring. You will know who are backing me when I submit my nomination on September 30,” he said.

Tharoor confirmed that he will submit his nomination papers on Friday, the last day, after collecting signatures of 10 Congress office-bearers from across the country. Saying he had elicited both support and opposition from Kerala, Tharoor termed it normal and a healthy sign in a democracy.

‘I feel more candidates should participate’

On Gehlot’s candidature, Tharoor said, “As a candidate, one should be able to face an opponent with confidence. In my opinion, more candidates should participate. Unlike other parties, there is indeed internal democracy in Congress.”

Party sources from New Delhi confirmed to TNIE that the trip was Tharoor’s final attempt to convince the Congress leadership about his intention to contest as the official candidate.“The high command is still not convinced that Tharoor is a serious candidate. He may share a close rapport with the Gandhi family, but that does not necessarily stand him in good stead. He is yet to attain the political stature of other senior leaders like Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik and Sushil Kumar Shinde whose names are also doing the rounds for the Congress presidential election,” said a source.

The election, if required, would be held on October 17 and the results will be declared on October 19.
Meanwhile, Congress national general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal rushed from Pattambi to New Delhi after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi summoned him to resolve the imbroglio created by Gehlot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Shashi Tharoor congress Ashok Gehlot Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp