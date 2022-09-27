Six students score 100 percentile in CUET-PG

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Monday announced the results of the much-awaited Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG, for which over six lakh candidates had registered. Six students scored 100 percentile — Nakul Kumar Vaish (BEd), Akash Patel (BEd), Sumit Joshi (Social Work), Neeraj Godara (Social Work), Mayank Kumar Mishra (General, MBA etc.) and Mohit (General, MBA etc.).

However, unlike the CUET-UG exam results, officials clarified that ‘no normalisation of scores” was done for the postgraduate exams. “Universities will prepare the rank lists based on ‘raw marks’ and not NTA scores,” said University Grants Commission Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar. He noted that the PG exam was held in a single sitting for most subjects, which was not the case in the UG exam conducted in different phases and shifts. So, scores had to be normalised to provide a level-playing field for all.

When the CUET-UG results were announced on September 16, the UGC chairman had said admission to undergraduate courses in central universities would be through the ‘normalised’ marks and not percentile or raw marks.

However, this ‘normalisation’ in CUET-UG had left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get admission in their dream colleges.

