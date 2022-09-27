Supreme court directs High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail application

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Bombay High Court to consider and dispose of Maharashtra’s former minister Anil Deshmukh’s plea seeking bail in money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

Noting that Deshmukh’s bail application is listed before Justice NJ Jamadar of the Bombay HC, a bench led by Justices DY Chandrachud granted him the liberty to mention his application before a single judge.

“We issue a direction and permit the petitioner to apply before the learned judge to whom the case has been assigned tomorrow. The application shall be taken for hearing during the course of this week and decided expeditiously,” the Bench said.

Expressing displeasure with regards to pendency of his application since March 21, 2022, bench said, “Every person who files an application for bail has legitimate expectation that its disposed of at early date.” Court’s order had come in a plea preferred by Deshmukh challenging Bombay HC’s order. Court also said that it was not expressing any merits on his plea.

