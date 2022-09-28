Abu Salem, aide get 3-yr imprisonment in fake passport case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Serving a life sentence in connection with 1993 Mumbai blasts, fugitive Abu Salem has been awarded a three-year jail term by a special CBI court of Lucknow in a case of fake passport here on Tuesday. Salem’s close aide Parvez Alam has also been sentenced in connection with the case.

Absconding in connection with the Mumbai blast case, Salem was arrested in Portugal in October 2002 and he was extradited to India in November, of the same year. Since then, Salem had been in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail and as per the condition of his extradition, he has to be released from the jail after 25 years of incarceration.

Salem, belonging to the infamous Saraimir locality of Sanjarpur in Azamgarh district, was produced in Lucknow CBI court along with Parvez Alam on September 13, this year to attend the concluding arguments in a case of getting a fake passport made by him.

The Special Judicial Magistrate of CBI court Samridhi Mishra had reserved the order and had given September 27 as the date for delivering the sentence. As per the details of the case, Abu Salem had got fake passports made for himself and his then-wife Sameer Jumani under fake names on the basis of the fake documents in Lucknow in 1993. Salem procured the passport on July 6, 1993 with the help of Parvez Alam.

