Home Nation

Ban on PFI: Profiles of some of its top leaders and office bearers

Anis Ahmed, national general secretary, who studied in Bengaluru is an important "cog" for expanding the cyber activities and presence of the PFI.

Published: 28th September 2022 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) being taken to custody in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) being taken to custody in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by issuing a gazette notification late Tuesday night.

Here are profiles of some of its top leaders and office bearers who have also been arrested during nationwide raids carried out against them this month:

1. O M A Salam, PFI chairman Salam, an employee of the Kerala State Electricity Board, has been "suspended" and is facing departmental inquiry owing to his links with the PFI. He is also associated with the Rehab India Foundation (RIF), alleged to be a front of the PFI.

2. Anis Ahmed, national general secretary, who studied in Bengaluru is an important "cog" for expanding the cyber activities and presence of the PFI. He was working with a global telecommunications company, from where he was suspended recently, and probe agencies found him to be "proactive" on social media, and news channels and for making comments/reactions on current issues and is seen vocal/critical about the central government's policies and governance.

3. P Koya, national executive council member A former "active" member of the banned SIMI, he went to Qatar in 1986 to work at a private company for three years. He later worked as a lecturer at Kozhikode University in Kerala. Koya acted as the director of the Islamic Youth Centre (IYC), Kozhikode propagates "Islamic ideology, which actually nurtures Islamic fundamentalism and Muslim militancy", the probe agencies say.

4. E M Abdur Rahiman, national vice-chairman Rahiman is a retired librarian from the Cochin University of Science and Technology located in Ernakulam district of Kerala. He has been a former president of SIMI. Federal agencies say he is a "very influential leader of PFI and also a decision maker".

5. Afsar Pasha, national secretary Pasha, a businessman, is an "active member" of the PFI since its formation in 2006.

6. Abdul Wahit Sait, member of the national executive council He hails from the Cutchi Memon community based in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, and is a "founding member" of the radical Islamic organisation (PFI) and runs a software solutions enterprise.

7. Mohammed Shakib alias Shakif, national secretary (media and public relations) A founding member of the PFI, he owns a real estate business.

8. Minarul Sheikh, president, PFI West Bengal. A Ph.D. from Aligarh Muslim University, he conducts coaching classes and does research work.

9. Mohammed Asif, president, PFI Rajasthan He initially joined Campus Front of India (CFI) while pursuing graduation and became its national general secretary. Was appointed PFI state vice-president in 2013-14. He is very "active" and "responsible" for the spread of organisation across the state in a proactive manner, the agencies said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act PFI
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp