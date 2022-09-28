BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Home Nation

“We will have to not only win more seats in all state elections but also in 2024. We have to win people’s trust through our ideology in which the nation comes first,” Nadda said.

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of state elections later this year and the Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, the BJP is attempting to renew its strategies in meetings with the party’s state in-charges and general secretaries.
On Tuesday, the party held two different meetings.

“We will have to not only win more seats in all state elections but also in 2024. We have to win people’s trust through our ideology in which the nation comes first,” party chief JP Nadda told the state in-charges.

Reviewing the outcomes of Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna, Nadda said the party’s outreach had identified 144 parliamentary seats where the party lost in 2019. He said this outreach must intensify on a wider scale by highlighting PM Modi’s performance and schemes for the marginalised sections ahead of the 2024 polls. He asked the newly appointed state in-charges to strengthen the party’s presence by sharing various concerns of the people. “The need is to make the people amenable to the party’s political working mantra: sab ka saath sab ka vikas,” said Nadda.

The party chief also discussed in detail the party’s booth strategy and booth management keeping the SC, ST and OBC people in mind. Party sources say the BJP has launched a ‘Basti Samprak Abhiyan’ through its SC Morcha across the country and identified nearly 75,000 booths where SC vote is crucial.

“Details were discussed on the outcome of recent tours of state in-charges to their respective states and feedback gathered from people. The BJP is enthused by the people’s response,” said a senior party functionary who participated in the meeting with Nadda.

“This was Nadda’s first meeting with the party’s newly appointed state in-charges amid growing attempts by the Opposition to unite against the BJP,” said a senior BJP leader, adding that strategies related to Bihar post break-up with the JD-U were also discussed.

Party general secretary (organization) BL Santosh dwelt on the party’s tactics to tackle the Opposition in states with emphasis on “creative” and “performance-oriented” agenda. Nadda also detailed the party functionaries about the party strategies for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh where AAP is trying to make inroads. 

Poll view: Nadda may continue as BJP chief  
BJP president JP Nadda is likely to get another extension. The party’s decision comes on the same organisational post in view of the assembly elections in some states, including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh (home state of Nadda), Rajashthan, Karnataka. Earlier, the names of Dharmendra Pradhan and others were doing the rounds to be the next president. 

