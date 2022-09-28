Home Nation

CEC takes jibe on poll dates prediction, says no point in ‘astro advice’

CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anoop Chandra Pandey were in Gujarat on Tuesday to review poll preparedness with various agencies.

Published: 28th September 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Without taking any name, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday jibed at senior Gujarat leaders for “astrologically predicting” the date(s) of the state polls even though they knew the Commission announces such decisions before the media.

CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anoop Chandra Pandey were in Gujarat on Tuesday to review poll preparedness with various agencies. The objective is to ensure the polls are conducted in a temptation-free and smooth environment.

“Some self-proclaimed astrologers have announced the election dates even before my arrival,” said the CEC. He said whenever the election date is decided, the media would be first to know. On Monday, state BJP chief CR Patil indicated that the elections would be completed by November end. He was quick to add that it was his personal observation.

“We have already toured Himachal. The Gujarat tour is getting over. We consider many logistical factors before taking a decision on election dates,” said Kumar. “I wish the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) was in force. Our hands are tied at the moment,” he said.

About the Gujarat poll preparedness, the CEC said political parties would have to justify the grounds for fielding a candidate with criminal background. “Such candidates will have to advertise thrice about their criminal record so that citizens can make informed decisions,” he said.

Poll preparedness

  • 4.83 crore registered voters in Gujarat
  • 51,782 polling stations will be set up
  • Gujarat has 11,842 voters above 100 years of age
  • Gujarat has 934 females on a ratio of 1000 males
  • Of the total 182 assembly seats in the state, 13 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 27 Scheduled Tribe candidates
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp