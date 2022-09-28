CEC takes jibe on poll dates prediction, says no point in ‘astro advice’

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Without taking any name, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday jibed at senior Gujarat leaders for “astrologically predicting” the date(s) of the state polls even though they knew the Commission announces such decisions before the media.

CEC Rajiv Kumar and EC Anoop Chandra Pandey were in Gujarat on Tuesday to review poll preparedness with various agencies. The objective is to ensure the polls are conducted in a temptation-free and smooth environment.

“Some self-proclaimed astrologers have announced the election dates even before my arrival,” said the CEC. He said whenever the election date is decided, the media would be first to know. On Monday, state BJP chief CR Patil indicated that the elections would be completed by November end. He was quick to add that it was his personal observation.

“We have already toured Himachal. The Gujarat tour is getting over. We consider many logistical factors before taking a decision on election dates,” said Kumar. “I wish the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) was in force. Our hands are tied at the moment,” he said.

About the Gujarat poll preparedness, the CEC said political parties would have to justify the grounds for fielding a candidate with criminal background. “Such candidates will have to advertise thrice about their criminal record so that citizens can make informed decisions,” he said.

Poll preparedness

4.83 crore registered voters in Gujarat

51,782 polling stations will be set up

Gujarat has 11,842 voters above 100 years of age

Gujarat has 934 females on a ratio of 1000 males

Of the total 182 assembly seats in the state, 13 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 27 Scheduled Tribe candidates

