Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: ‘Cornered’ Congress MLAs soften stand

Facing disciplinary action over revolt, Ashok Gehlot camp says it has faith in high command

Published: 28th September 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas addresses media in Jaipur on Tuesday | pti

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: With the Congress high command planning disciplinary action, some of Ashok Gehlot's loyalists have started softening their tone. The boycott of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Jaipur on Sunday evening and the subsequent developments have been seen as “indiscipline” by the party's high command.

At a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, Chief Whip and PWD Minister Mahesh Joshi, who is facing disciplinary action after Sunday’s revolt, said that he would accept any decision of the party's high command. Joshi claimed that AICC Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken had not fully understood what the Rajasthan MLAs had to say.

Joshi, one of the key ministers who reportedly spearheaded the rebellion, said, “If the high command gives notice, then I am ready to respond. If someone punishes me, he will also suffer. No MLA was forcibly invited to UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal’s house. Everyone bows before the wishes of the high command.”

He added, “We never said that our three conditions should be part of the proposal. Ajay Maken is confused. We did not even know the agenda of the meeting. If given a chance, we will prove our loyalty.”

Similarly, some other MLAs who had attended a meeting at Dhariwal’s house on Sunday evening, too, have softened their stand, reposing their faith with the high command. Dr Jitendra Singh, an MLA, said, “The resignations are wrong. I am with the high command, whoever it makes the Chief Minister, I am with the high command.”

At a press conference on Monday, Dhariwal had stepped up the offensive against Maken, accusing him of conspiring against Gehlot. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge and Maken, who had come to Jaipur as AICC 
observers, reportedly emailed their report to Sonia Gandhi, in which they questioned the role of Ashok Gehlot and three ministers of his camp as well as some MLAs. Action has been recommended against Shanti Dhariwal, Joshi and Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, according to sources.

The CLP meeting was to be held at 7 pm on Sunday evening at the CM’s residence, but the MLAs didn’t turn up, the report said. Instead, MLAs close to Gehlot went to a meeting at the house of Dhariwal, the report added. On Sunday, about 90 supporters of Gehlot did not attend the CLP meeting, and instead attended a meeting at Dhariwal’s house. Later, 70 MLAs went to the house of Speaker CP Joshi and submitted their resignations. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, while Gehlot met some of his cabinets at his residence.

Not approaching Governor now, says Rajasthan BJP

As the political impasse in Rajasthan continues, the BJP said that it will move cautiously and adopt a wait-and-watch policy. The Congress government is facing uncertainty after several MLAs close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned last week over the purported move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the CM.

Amidst rumours that the state is heading for President’s rule, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia told TNIE that the party has no plans to approach the Raj Bhavan. Poonia, who is in Delhi currently has spoken with BJP president J P Nadda and apprised him of the situation. As many as 82 MLAs, including ministers, have rendered resignations to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Sunday.

“Right now, we have no intention to approach the Governor. First, we have to watch how the situation is evolving over the next two days.  People are suffering because of Constitutional machinery failure,” said Poonia. The central leadership has asked the state unit to keep a close watch on the evolving situation, said Poonia, adding that the party is calibrating its strategies for the Assembly elections scheduled for next year. In the 200- member Assembly, while Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP has 71. Thirteen Independent MLAs also support the Congress government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CLP meeting Congress Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot MLAs
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp