Corporal punishment: Uttar Pradesh boy cremated amid stir

The family members and local people staged a protest on the Phaphund-Auraiya road on Monday night pressing for the arrest of the teacher. 

Published: 28th September 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Amid the large-scale protests by the family members of the boy, who died after being allegedly thrashed by his teacher for giving one wrong answer in a class test, Auraiyya district authorities on Tuesday descended on the house of the victim urging the family to perform the last rites.

However, the body of the student was cremated outside the village at 12 noon on Tuesday. In fact, the victim’s family had refused to perform the last rites after some Bhim Army activists reached the site and staged a violent protest against the minor’s death after placing the dead body on road on Monday evening.

The family members and local people staged a protest on the Phaphund-Auraiya road on Monday night pressing for the arrest of the teacher. The protestors also indulged in large-scale arson torching a police vehicle parked outside Airwa Katra police station and vandalizing several other vehicles before being chased away by the police. Auraiyya Police had been on high alert to stop any such protests. 

Later, the Samajwadi Party workers also joined the protests.

Additional Director General of Police, Bhanu Bhaskar, IG Prashant Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar, district magistrate Prakash Chandra Srivastava along with SP CharuNigam reached Baisauli village to meet the grieving family late on Monday night.

The officials assured the family members of all possible help, including compensation and strict action against the culprit teacher in the case. In view of the tension in the town, a heavy police force was deployed across the village.

