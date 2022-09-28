Home Nation

Create new knowledge network with Indian, global institutions: Pradhan

Published: 28th September 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said a new knowledge network is needed with international institutions setting up campuses in India and Indian institutions going global.

Addressing the inaugural session of the international conclave on Digital Transformation and Internationalization of the Higher Education, organised by the Deakin University, Australia, in association with TCS in Delhi, Pradhan said India aspires to lead the industrial revolution 4.0 and in that India-Australia ties can play a significant role.

“India and Australia share a long relationship based on shared values. Our partnership in the education and skill sectors goes from strength to strength. India aspires to lead the Industrial Revolution 4.0. India-Australia partnership can play a major role in this journey,” said Pradhan.

“In the ever-evolving world, Indian knowledge networks will be for the benefit of humanity,” said Pradhan,  who visited Australia last month to strengthen Indo-Australian ties and to explore the connection, to collaborate and cooperate aspects in education and skill development.

The minister was joined by Prof. Ian Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, Subramaniam Ramadorai, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences,  and former vice chairman of Tata Consultancy Services, and Prof. C Rajkumar, founding Vice Chancellor, OP Jindal University and other thought leaders from India and Australia.

“Indian civilisation has always been knowledge-based and knowledge-driven. Taking this forward, India is implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The challenge today is educating and skilling the vast population in the 15-25 age group,” Pradhan said.

Dharmendra Pradhan India Education
