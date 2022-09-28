Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh to file nomination for post of Congress president

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister may file the nomination by September 30.

Published: 28th September 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Digvijaya Singh seen with Jairam Ramesh during a press conference regarding party's 'Bharat Joda Yatra', in Thiruvananthapuram. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has decided to file nomination for the post of the party president for which the election is scheduled to be held on October 17. He is expected to arrive in the national capital on Wednesday night.

Sources close to Singh on Wednesday said the decision to contest the polls is his personal one, adding nobody from the Gandhi family has asked him to do so.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister may file the nomination by September 30.

Congress' initial plan was to field Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party post but the high-octane drama in Rajasthan has miffed the Gandhis.

Sources in the know of things said "Gehlot has not been ruled out from the race yet".

Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the party's Central Election Authority (CEA). On his part, Bansal said he is only a proposer, not the candidate.

CEA chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Tuesday had said: "Till now, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken nomination forms from the CEA."

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath whose name had also come up and had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday, said that he does not want to become the party chief, and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

The drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a 'Plan B' for the top party post for which Gehlot was being seen as a contender. However, the open defiance by his MLAs loyal to him brought him under a cloud.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Congress presidential polls
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp