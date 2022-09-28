Home Nation

High oil prices breaking our back, Jaishankar tells Blinken

Jaishankar said the energy market is under stress due to the Ukraine war and that not just the pricing but the very availability of oil has become an issue. 

Published: 28th September 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at UN Security Council Briefing on Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine. (Photo |ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo |ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told his US counterpart that developing countries are deeply concerned about oil prices as well as supply.

Addressing a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after holding bilateral talks in Washington, he said, “We are a $2,000 per capita economy. The price of oil is breaking our back.”

Jaishankar said the energy market is under stress due to the Ukraine war and that not just the pricing but the very availability of oil has become an issue. He also clarified that India is able to service and supply military equipment purchased from Russia despite Western sanctions on Moscow, “Where we get our military supplies from is not an issue. We look at possibilities across the berth and exercise a choice which we believe is in our national interest. Having said that, we have also taken military aircraft from US, France and Israel as we have a tradition of multi-sourcing,’’ he added.

On the Ukraine war, he said: “We have taken the position privately, publicly, confidentially and consistently that this conflict is not in anybody’s interest.” Blinken sought to justify the US’ F-16 aid to Pakistan, saying it helps it deal with threats emanating from Pakistan or from the region. “We’ve a responsibility to whomever we provide military equipment to, that it’s maintained and sustained,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEA Oil prices Jaishankar US
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp