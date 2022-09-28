Home Nation

India-China ties have great bearing on world: Chinese envoy

"Next year, India will assume the presidency of SCO and G20, and China will support India in its related works together with other member states," the ambassador said.

Published: 28th September 2022 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: China-India relations have significance not only for the two countries but also have a great bearing on the region and the world at large, Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong has said. The envoy also made four proposals to improve bilateral ties.

The proposals outlined were the promotion of mutual understanding and trust, win-win cooperation, proper handling of differences and strengthening coordination and collaboration.

The ambassador was speaking at a virtual event on Tuesday that was organised to celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China.

The "Asian Century" can only be fulfilled through joint development and mutually beneficial cooperation of China and India, as well as through strengthening solidarity and cooperation among China, India and other Asian countries, he said.

Following the eastern Ladakh standoff, India has been consistently maintaining that peace along the Line of Actual Control was key for the overall development of the ties and that the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the relationship between India and China was going through an "extremely difficult phase" after what Beijing had done at the border and had also emphasised that the Asian Century would not happen if the two neighbours could not join hands.

"Next year, India will assume the presidency of SCO and G20, and China will support India in its related works together with other member states," the ambassador said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China-India relations Sun Weidong
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp