Kerala BJP welcomes ban, demands resignation of LDF Minister over alleged links with PFI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Welcoming the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), BJP has demanded the expulsion of state Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet and his party Indian National League (INL) from the ruling LDF alliance for alleged links with Rehab Foundation that was also banned for its links to PFI.

BJP state president K Surendran told reporters here on Wednesday that the ban on PFI as "right" and "timely" and added it was a mark of respect for those who have been martyred by the radical outfit. He said the PFI could carry out subversive activities in the state only with the blessings of both LDF and UDF.

"Mohammad Sulaiman, a top leader of INL, is also at the helm of Rehab Foundation, one of the organisations that was banned for terror funding in the country. Ports Minister and INL national secretary Ahammed Devarkovil too has close links with Rehab Foundation," Surendran alleged.

The BJP leader wondered how Daverkovil, who has links with such an outfit could continue as a member of the state cabinet and leader of the LDF constituent party. "If the LDF has some concern about unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, it should expel Devarkovil from the cabinet and INL from the Left front. The government cannot rule in alliance with an organisation that supports anti-national activities," he said.

Surendran termed demands of some Congress leaders to also impose a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as "childish". He said such a demand would only help the PFI.

The BJP leader also urged the LDF and the UDF to end the practice of ruling local bodies in the state with the support of PFI and its political arm the Social Democratic Party of Inda (SDPI)

"The Congress and the CPM are solely responsible for giving the political acceptability to the PFI and SDPI that they do not enjoy in any other state," he alleged.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan too welcomed the ban on PFI. "Banning PFI reiterates the fact that Narendra Modi government acts tough on forces aiming to disrupt peace and nation's stability. Narendra Modi government is ensuring integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. The whole nation welcomes this decision." he tweeted.

