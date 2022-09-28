Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed as new Chief of Defence Staff

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) has been appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders.

The post of CDS was lying vacant since December 8, 2021, when the first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed in a helicopter accident in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The post of the CDS was created on 24 December 2019.

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

Born on 18th May 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

ALSO READ | Road, military station in Arunachal's Kibithu named after late Gen Bipin Rawat

In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

In addition to these command appointments, the officer also tenanted important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations.

Earlier, the officer had also served on a United Nations mission to Angola. The officer superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021.

Even after his retirement from the Army, he continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters.

For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

NEW DELHI: Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) has been appointed as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders. The post of CDS was lying vacant since December 8, 2021, when the first CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed in a helicopter accident in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The post of the CDS was created on 24 December 2019. In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India. Born on 18th May 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. ALSO READ | Road, military station in Arunachal's Kibithu named after late Gen Bipin Rawat In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the North East and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021. In addition to these command appointments, the officer also tenanted important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations. Earlier, the officer had also served on a United Nations mission to Angola. The officer superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021. Even after his retirement from the Army, he continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters. For his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. FROM THE ARCHIVES