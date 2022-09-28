Home Nation

On BJP MP’s plea, HC asks Deoghar administration to issue demolition notices

It will serve demolition notices to the owners of nine high-rise buildings around the airport, making them respondents, and submit a report in this regard.

Published: 28th September 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand High Court (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Jharkhand High Court (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has directed Deoghar district administration to serve demolition notices to the owners of nine high-rise buildings around the airport, making them respondents, and submit a report in this regard.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Godda MP Nishikant Dubey. Deoghar airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12. The direction was passed by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad while hearing a contempt petition filed by Dubey. The court will hear the matter next on October 19.

Dubey had approached Jharkhand High Court saying that the district administration so far has failed to demolish the nine high-rise buildings, which should not exist around the airport. Apart from this, he also informed the court that night landing facility is yet to be started at the airport.

Deoghar airport had hit the headlines recently after BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari along with seven others were booked by Jharkhand police for forcefully entering the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building and taking clearance for take-off on August 31. In the FIR lodged by airport security in-charge Suman Anan at Kunda police station on September 1, Dubey was charged with violating safety standards by misusing his power for take-off despite the fact that Deoghar airport doesn’t have a night take-off or landing facility. 

The FIR then led to a Twitter war of words between Dubey and Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, with both of them accusing each other of violating safety norms by entering the ATC room. The Delhi Police also filed a ‘Zero FIR’ against Bhajantri on Dubey’s complaint. Dubey had filed the contempt petition through his lawyer Diwakar Upadhyay after the district administration failed to ensure proper operation of the airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand High Court
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp