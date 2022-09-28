Protests over bribe demand by cop, 201 farmers booked

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Over 200 leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)–Swaraj were booked on Tuesday in connection with protests inside Sadar Kotwali in Kasganj district in western UP. While the FIR against the farmers was lodged on Tuesday, the incident of the face-off between the protesting farmers and the cops had taken place on Monday. As per the police sources, of the 201 union leaders and members booked, 51 are named and rest 150 are unidentified. The Kotwali police have slapped sections related to vandalism, disturbance in performance of duty, unrest and brawl against the farmers. The sources claimed that the members of the BKU–Swaraj under the leadership of its state in-charge Ashish Pandey had gathered at the Sadar Kotwali on Monday to lodge a protest against inspector Bhudev Prasad, accusing him of demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the mother of a farmer Manoj Yadav.