R Venkataramani appointed next Attorney General of India

He will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.

Published: 28th September 2022 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate R Venkataramani who was appointed as the Attorney General of India on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 for a term of three years. (Photo | PTI))

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as new Attorney General for three years.  “The President is pleased to appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office,” according to a Ministry of Law and Justice notification. 

Venkataramani will succeed KK Venugopal after his term ends on September 30.  On Sunday, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined the government’s offer to be appointed as the AG. 

Born in 1950, Venkataramani enrolled in July 1977 in Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and shifted to the Supreme Court practice in 1979. He was designated as senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1997. He has an experience of 42 years. He has practiced in various branches of law, prominently constitutional, indirect taxes, human rights, civil and criminal. 

Venkataramani has been appearing as a special senior counsel for the state of Tamil Nadu and state of Andhra Pradesh. He was appointed as a member of the Law Commission in 2010 and again for a further term in 2013.

