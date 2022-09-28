Home Nation

RSS should have been banned before PFI, says Lalu Prasad

"They keep raising the bogey of PFI. It is the RSS, which is all about Hindu extremism ('kattarpanth'), which deserves to be banned first," said the septuagenarian with characteristic candor.

Published: 28th September 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA/NEW DELHI: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh a "Hindu extremist organisation" that deserved to be banned.

Prasad made the remark in reply to queries from journalists about the Union Home Ministry's ban on the Popular Front of India and several of its associates under a stringent anti-terror law.

"They keep raising the bogey of PFI. It is the RSS, which is all about Hindu extremism ('kattarpanth'), which deserves to be banned first," said the septuagenarian with characteristic candor.

Prasad, who is away in Delhi in connection with his party's organisational polls, reiterated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will see a "wipe out" ('safaya ho jayega') of the BJP, the political offshoot of the RSS, which is ruling at the Centre for the second consecutive term.

The ailing RJD chief replied with an emphatic "bilkul" (of course) when asked whether he hoped that his son Tejashwi Yadav, currently the deputy CM of Bihar, will one day rule the state.

However, the staunch loyalist of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi gave a guarded response when asked if he foresaw a situation where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will "run the country" ('desh ko sambhalenge').

"'Sab log mil kar sambhalenge' (we all will run the show together)," said Prasad, who along with Kumar, had met Gandhi on Sunday.

"We had fruitful talks with Sonia Gandhi. There will be more meetings as the situation evolves," he said.

The RJD supremo also frowned upon many BJP leaders raising questions as to why photographs of the meeting with Gandhi were not released, and whether Nitish and he returned after a long wait, without having met her.

"We had gone to meet a lady in her chamber. Was it a photo session? We must have spoken for an hour or so and they claim there was no meeting," the former Bihar CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD president Lalu Prasad RSS PFI
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp