SBSTC contract workers call off their week-long strike

Published: 28th September 2022 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: Buses of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) were back on the roads on Wednesday after contract drivers and their assistants called off a week-long strike which they resorted to over several demands.

The agitation was withdrawn after Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty on Tuesday urged them to call off the agitation immediately in view of the Durga puja season and gave assurance that 26 days' work for the contract workers in a month will be ensured.

SBSTC buses were back on the roads after a week-long strike from September 22 by the contract drivers and their assistants, bringing relief to thousands of commuters who avail the services of the state transport undertaking to travel in south Bengal districts and to and from Kolkata from there.

The South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) contract workers resorted to the strike with several demands, including the same pay for same work with the permanent staff of SBSTC and paid leave among others.

The minister has said that the Transport department will ensure that the contract workers get 26 days work in a month and that he has spoken to the SBSTC management about it.

He has also said that the demand of workers for paid holidays will be discussed after the Durga puja festival.

