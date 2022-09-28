Home Nation

Shah discusses assembly polls with CM, state BJP president 

Sources said that the Home Minister discussed the various ongoing agitations in Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting related to the assembly elections of Gujarat at BJP headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by chief minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel and Gujarat BJP president CR Patil and office bearers.
Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where elections are due in December this year.

 He also asked the state president to strengthen the booth and page committee. Candidates’ selection processes and some disputes among  BJP leaders were also discussed in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering in Kalol town, Shah alleged Congress leaders “made money” in the name of improving medical education facilities when the party was in power before 2014. Shah said the healthcare scenario improved after PM Modi assumed office in 2014.

