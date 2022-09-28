Shrikant case: Tyagi community members protest outside Noida society; RAF deployed

By PTI

NOIDA: Scores of Tyagi community members gathered outside the Grand Omaxe society here on Wednesday in support of politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is currently in jail over charges of molesting a woman.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed outside the society in Sector 93B as tension brewed in the housing complex Tuesday evening.

"Adequate police have been deployed at the site since Tuesday. There has been no law and order situation. We are monitoring the situation here," DCP (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh, who was at the protest site, told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Noida Authority started a survey to review the encroachments inside the housing society.

According to officials, encroachment notices were issued to around 300 residents of the society after erupting of a controversy on August 5, when Tyagi was confronted by a woman resident over his alleged encroachment of the common grounds of the apartments.

READ HERE | Shrikant Tyagi case: Palm trees at centre of controversy return in Noida society despite police presence

Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman resident of the society after he was challenged by her.

He was also heard hurling expletives at the woman, who objected to his installing plants in the common area.

In the wake of the controversy, the BJP had denied links with Tyagi, who had remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act and sections of the IPC.

He is currently in jail and the matter for bail is in the Allahabad High Court.

NOIDA: Scores of Tyagi community members gathered outside the Grand Omaxe society here on Wednesday in support of politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is currently in jail over charges of molesting a woman. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed outside the society in Sector 93B as tension brewed in the housing complex Tuesday evening. "Adequate police have been deployed at the site since Tuesday. There has been no law and order situation. We are monitoring the situation here," DCP (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh, who was at the protest site, told PTI. Meanwhile, the Noida Authority started a survey to review the encroachments inside the housing society. According to officials, encroachment notices were issued to around 300 residents of the society after erupting of a controversy on August 5, when Tyagi was confronted by a woman resident over his alleged encroachment of the common grounds of the apartments. READ HERE | Shrikant Tyagi case: Palm trees at centre of controversy return in Noida society despite police presence Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman resident of the society after he was challenged by her. He was also heard hurling expletives at the woman, who objected to his installing plants in the common area. In the wake of the controversy, the BJP had denied links with Tyagi, who had remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act and sections of the IPC. He is currently in jail and the matter for bail is in the Allahabad High Court.