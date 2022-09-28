Home Nation

TMC refrains from commenting on PFI ban, BJP questions silence 

Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations.

Published: 28th September 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

(Representational Image) A bloodied PFI activist being taken away by police after Popular Front of India members clashed with police over arrest of fellow member | EPS

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday refrained from commenting on the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), prompting the opposition BJP to question its silence on "issues related to national security".

The Centre on Wednesday announced the ban on PFI, a terrorist outfit and several of its associates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

"We don't want to comment on it. It is our official stand that we won't comment on it," senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said.

More than 150 people allegedly linked to PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

Reacting to TMC's silence, the West Bengal BJP unit wondered why Bengal's ruling party always preferred to maintain silence on issues related to national security.

"The BJP government has a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and national security issues. But what bothers us most is the silence of the West Bengal government when there have been activities of PFI in the state too. However, the TMC has a track record of maintaining silence on issues related to national security. For them, votes matter most," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

In a late Tuesday night notification, the union home ministry said some PFI founding members are leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and it has linkages with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI TMC
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp