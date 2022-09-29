Bajrang Dal creates ruckus at Garba venue in Ahmedabad

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Bajrang Dal workers created ruckus at Garba event over the participation of people from the Muslim community. The workers thrashed more than 3 men at various Garba pandals. A video of the incident has gone viral on Social media.

Since first day of navaratra, Bajrang Dal workers have been making surprise visits at various Garba venues in the city to create awareness about ‘love jihad’ among Hindu women. They put ‘tilak’ on people’s forehead who come to play garba at pandals. They also ask for their ID cards. They found some Muslims at R K Party plot in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night and thrashed them.

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said, “Around 40 workers visited two Garba venues on Tuesday and distributed leaflets among girls and women asking them to be careful while speaking to men from other communities or religions.”

Student president of Bajrang Dal Gujarat unit Ujjwal Seth said that every year surprise checks are done to prevent love jihad. VHP threatened more aggressive action in the coming days of Navratri. Gujarat Police, however, denied to have received any complaint.

