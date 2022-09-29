Home Nation

Bajrang Dal creates ruckus at Garba venue in Ahmedabad

The workers thrashed more than 3 men at various Garba pandals. A video of the incident has gone viral on Social media.

Published: 29th September 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal Flag

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Bajrang Dal workers created ruckus at Garba event over the participation of people from the Muslim community. The workers thrashed more than 3 men at various Garba pandals. A video of the incident has gone viral on Social media.

Since first day of navaratra, Bajrang Dal workers have been making surprise visits at various Garba venues in the city to create awareness about ‘love jihad’ among Hindu women. They put ‘tilak’ on people’s forehead who come to play garba at pandals. They also ask for their ID cards. They found some Muslims at R K Party plot in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night and thrashed them.

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said, “Around 40 workers visited two Garba venues on Tuesday and distributed leaflets among girls and women asking them to be careful while speaking to men from other communities or religions.”

Student president of Bajrang Dal Gujarat unit Ujjwal Seth said that every year surprise checks are done to prevent love jihad.  VHP threatened more aggressive action in the coming days of Navratri. Gujarat Police, however, denied to have received any complaint. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Garba garba pandals
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp