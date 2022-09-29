BJP using ECI to slash votes of Yadavs, Muslims with fear of losing power at Centre: Akhilesh 

By ANI

LUCKNOW: (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the help of the Election Commission machinery "snatched" away the power in Uttar Pradesh from Samajwadi Party because they are aware that without UP, they cannot remain in power at the Centre.

Elaborating further he accused the Election Commission of deliberately reducing the votes of 'Muslim' and 'Yadav' communities by 20,000 in almost every Vidhan Sabha seat on the diktats of BJP and its aides.

"The Election Commission deliberately reduced the votes of Yadavs & Muslims by 20,000 in almost every Vidhan sabha seat on diktats of BJP & its aides. A probe can be conducted, it will be found that the names of many people were removed...," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh, who was elected as the National President of the Samajwadi Party at the party's national conference for the third consecutive time, made a scathing attack on the BJP and said that a probe can be conducted on how the votes of Yadavs and Muslims have been reduced in almost every Vidhan Sabha seat.

"This government is not made by people, even people don't believe how they again formed the government. They and their machinery snatched away the government from the Samajwadi party because they knew if they lose power in UP they'll lose power in Delhi," Akhilesh said.

Attacking the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Gujarat businessmen and industrialists have enjoyed the maximum loan waiver. Despite forming the government twice, the current government has only increased unemployment and poverty across the state."

"Agni Veers were being recruited in Farrukhabad, lakhs of youth had come for recruitment, but the government has betrayed the country's army. The youth were coming for Army recruitment because of poverty and unemployment," he further said.

"This government is playing with the reservation system. Ever since they came to power, atrocities towards Azam Khan have been unstoppable. Even the officers have been instructed that they will only get promotions if they continue to do atrocities," said Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP Chief further took a jibe at the free ration scheme of the BJP and called it an election gimmick.

"They have made ration free as elections are approaching in some states. They can make ration free but can't provide stretcher or ambulance to poor people in villages while they give huge benefits to big businessman," the SP Chief said.

Earlier on September 20, Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav, held a protest march against the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, highlighting issues in the state before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the state legislature.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of stopping him and his party members from marching to the Vidhan Bhavan.

However, the BJP hit back at the protests and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya said that the march was not related to the benefit of the common people.

