Chhattisgarh: Seven Naxalites surrender in Sukma

The Naxalites laid down arms after being impressed with the state government's rehabilitation policy and the district police's 'Puna Narkom (new dawn in the local Gondi dialect) campaign.

Published: 29th September 2022 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SUKMA: Seven Naxalites have surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

They laid down arms after being impressed with the state government's rehabilitation policy and the district police's 'Puna Narkom (new dawn in the local Gondi dialect) campaign, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

"The seven were active in the limits of Bheji police station. Madkam Masa, Mandvi Hirma, Madkam Bhima, Madkam Bandi, Madkam Nanda, Sodi Joga and Lachinder were allegedly involved in several incidents," he said.

The intelligence unit of CRPF's 219th battalion played a significant role in the surrender of these seven Naxalites, the SP added.

An encouragement amount and other facilities will be provided as the state government's policy to the surrendered Naxalites, Sharma said.

TAGS
Naxalites Maoists Sukma Chhattisgarh
Comments

