Home Nation

Chinese smartphone players to gain as Modi prepares for 5G launch: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially announce the 5G launch on October 1 and there will be a new wave of sales in the domestic market, dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom, 5G, 4G, Tower

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Despite the Indian government's heightened scrutiny of Chinese tech firms, the Chinese smartphone brands are expected to solidify their foothold in the country owing to booming sales in the 5G era, state-run Global Times has reported, citing industry experts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially announce the 5G launch on October 1 and there will be a new wave of sales in the domestic market, dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

"India's 5G network upgrade will mean a range of opportunities for Chinese mobile phone firms, which have two-thirds of the market, leading to an expected sale of 20 million 5G phones before the year-end," the report mentioned.

That is equivalent to an additional month of sales for the Chinese phone makers, said Yang Shucheng, secretary general of the India China Mobile Phone Enterprise Association.

According to the report, Chinese smartphones have shown resilience in the market, despite heightened scrutiny of Chinese technology companies by the Indian regulators, "which have caused disruptions and concern among the Chinese businesses".

"But Chinese smartphone brands' popularity among the ordinary Indian consumers provides a firm foundation".

Shipments of smartphones in India reached 36.4 million in the second quarter, with Chinese brands accounting for about 70 per cent, according to data released by Canalys.

"This shows that Indian consumers put importance on phone quality, while not political factors," said Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.

"Many Chinese mobile phones are already equipped with 5G functions, and with the launch of 5G service in India, they will be favoured by the Indian consumers," Feng was quoted as saying.

Earlier reports mentioned that troubled China-based smartphone brands in India are now planning to set up manufacturing plants in countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nigeria.

The report, citing a Chinese executive based in India, claimed that companies will evaluate bilateral ties, market potential, preferential policies, and labour costs to set up manufacturing plants elsewhere.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinese tech firms 5G launch Narendra Modi
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp