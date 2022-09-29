Couple ends life over harassment by money lenders in UP's Shahjahanpur 

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A couple allegedly died by suicide here on Thursday over harassment by money lenders, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Satish Chandra (42) and his wife Mansa Devi (40), residents of Basant Vihar Colony, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

While Chandra was found hanging from the fan his wife was found lying on the bed with a noose around her neck, he said.

According to a letter found in the man's pocket, he had taken a loan of Rs.1 lakh from one person and Rs.1.50 lakh from another person.

Although he had paid the money back to the lenders they were pressurising him for more money due to which he took the extreme step, the letter stated.

It appears that Chandra first strangled his wife to death and then hanged himself, the ASP said.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the ASP said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

