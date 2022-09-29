Home Nation

Digvijaya Singh says he will file nomination for Congress president poll; collects papers

Published: 29th September 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh collects nomination form for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday collected nomination papers for the party president election and is likely to file his nomination on Friday.

"I have taken the nomination papers and most probably I will file my nominations tomorrow," Singh told reporters at the AICC headquarters.

Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself." Wait till the date of withdrawal, Singh told reporters when asked if he will remain in the fray.

Asked if he was merely posturing, the Congress leader said, "Why don't you take me seriously?" Singh arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway.

