Home Nation

Eve-teasing sparks clash between 2 communities in Gujarat; police officer, 2 jawans injured

It took almost two hours for police to bring the situation under control in Dhrangadhra town on Wednesday night.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By IANS

SURENDRANAGAR (Saurashtra): A Police Inspector and two jawans were injured when a clash broke out between two communities in this district of the state, police said on Thursday.

It took almost two hours for police to bring the situation under control in Dhrangadhra town on Wednesday night.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector K D Jadeja, a clash broke out between two communities around 9.30 p.m when a strong mob of 200 persons armed with stones and other weapons attacked the other group.

As the group retaliated, it led to stone pelting between the two communities. Dhrangadhra Police Inspector R.C. Chaudhary led a team that tried to control the situation. He and two constables suffered injuries in the incident.

The officer stated that a group was led by Hitesh Chauhan, Mahendra Parmar, Harshad Sindha, and others, whereas the other group was led by Ajju Manek, Raja Babu Manek and others.

Primary information is that the community clash broke out because of the eve-teasing of a girl. Senior police officers with additional force had reached the town and helped in controlling the riot.

Police have invoked sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for Unlawful assembly, rioting, armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly with common intent to commit offence, voluntarily obstructing public servant from discharging his duty, group clash and damaging public property.

Police have started rounding up the accused, said Police Station Officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Clash between two communities in Gujarat Dhrangadhra town
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp