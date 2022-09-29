Home Nation

Ex-J&K Panthers Party chief Balwant Singh Mankotia joins BJP

Published: 29th September 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:43 PM

Balwant Singh Mankotia joins BJP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Balwant Singh Mankotia joins BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Jitender Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Balwant Singh Mankotia, a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, joined the BJP here Thursday.

He joined party in the presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh.

After leaving the JKNPP, Mankotia, a two-time MLA had initially joined the Aam Aadmi Party but was recently removed.

Welcoming him, Chugh said Mankotia is joining the BJP as he is inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

