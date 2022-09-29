Home Nation

Maha double tragedy: Man shoots girlfriend on road, gets killed by military truck while fleeing

Yadav and Neha had been going steady for a year but he was not willing to marry her.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:07 PM

By IANS

PALGHAR (Maharashtra): In a shocking double tragedy, a young woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in Boisar town, and as he was attempting to flee the spot, was knocked by a military truck and died later, police said here on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Neha Mahato, 21, and her boyfriend Krishna Yadav, 25, had a heated argument on the road near a private hospital in Saravali. Suddenly, Yadav whipped out a revolver and shot Neha in the head from point-blank range, killing her instantly.

As the shocked locals rushed there, Yadav panicked and fled the spot but barely a couple of hundred metres away was knocked down and crushed under the wheels of the military vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital by the Boisar Police, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boisar Police have recovered the weapon from Yadav and have sent it for forensic analysis, and his autopsy report is awaited to ascertain if it was an accident or suicide.

As per the police preliminary probe, Yadav and Neha had been going steady for a year but he was not willing to marry her.

Neha's family had given an ultimatum for marriage failing which they would fix her alliance elsewhere.

