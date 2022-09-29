No coercive action on BJP MP in Deoghar ATC case: Jharkhand High Court

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a relief for BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday ordered no coercive action against him in a case related to his entering the air traffic control (ATC) room and obtaining takeoff clearance at Deoghar airport.

Advocate Prashant Pallav appearing on behalf of Dubey said, “The court has ordered no coercive action against Nishikant Dubey, his two sons Kaniska and Mahikant, MP Manoj Tiwari and airport director Sandeep Dhingra.” The court also issued notices to Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, airport security in charge of Suman Anand and the officer in charge of Kunda Police Station.

The matter will be heard next on November 23. The petitioner informed the court that sunset time on that particular day was 6:03 pm and the takeoff took place at 6:17 pm. As per rules, takeoff can be done within half an hour of sunset time, the advocate informed.

Meanwhile, Dubey grabbed the opportunity to target Chief Minister Hemant Soren, tweeting that while no coercive action has been ordered against the FIR, which was deliberately lodged against his 18 and 19-year-old sons, a notice has been issued to Bhajantri for harassing him.

The incident took place on August 31. An FIR was lodged against nine persons by Anand on September 1, charging Dubey of misusing his power for take-off even though the airport doesn’t have a night take-off or landing facility. Dubey and Bhajantri accused each other on social media of violating safety norms by entering the ATC room. The Delhi Police also filed a ‘zero FIR’ against Bhajantri on Dubey’s complaint. Dubey has been alleging that Bhajantri acted as an ‘agent’ of Soren. This was 37th FIR against him and his family members during the last two years, he said.

Case file

August 31: Nishikant Dubey along with 8 others reaches Deoghar by a chartered flight

August 31: They allegedly entered the ATC building forcefully and obtain clearance for takeoff

September 1: FIR was lodged against 9 persons, including Dubey

September 16: Dubey moves to Jharkhand HC for quashing of the FIR lodged against him

September 28: Jharkhand HC orders no coercive action against Dubey

November 23: Next hearing to take place in High Court

