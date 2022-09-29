Home Nation

PM Modi declares National Games open; says nepotism, corruption plagued sports in country earlier

"Your victory in sports will pave the way for the country's success in other fields. The soft power of sports will significantly improve our country's image in the world," he said to sportspersons.

Published: 29th September 2022 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at inauguration of 36th National Games in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at inauguration of 36th National Games in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 36th National Games here on Thursday.

Indian sportspersons could not perform well in the past due to nepotism and corruption but his government cleaned up the system, he said on this occasion.

Speaking at a gala ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area here, he praised Indian athletes for winning medals in various international events such as the Olympics in recent times.

Drone show on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

"The country's sportsmen were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned up the system and pumped in new confidence among the youth," he said in his address to the cheering crowd.

"Your victory in sports will pave the way for the country's success in other fields. The soft power of sports will significantly improve our country's image in the world," he said to the sportspersons.

People attend the opening ceremony of 36th National Games, in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National games Narendra Modi Olympics
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp