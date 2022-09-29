Home Nation

PM Modi launches developmental projects in Surat

He will further travel to Bhavnagar to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore.

Published: 29th September 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects, in Surat on Gujarat. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SURAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore in Surat during his two-day visit to his home state on Thursday.

These include water supply and drainage projects, DREAM City, Biodiversity Park and other development projects such as public infrastructure, heritage restoration, city bus/BRTS infrastructure, and electric vehicle infrastructure as well as joint projects by the central and state government.

Phase-I of road infrastructure and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City was also inaugurated.

The DREAM City project has been launched with the vision to meet the growing demand for commercial and residential space for the rapidly growing diamond trading sector in Surat. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the project.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of a biodiversity park, being built over 87 hectares, besides inaugurating the Khoj Museum at Science Centre in Surat. Built for children, the museum will have interactive displays, inquiry-based activities and inquisitiveness-based explorations.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister held a roadshow. A huge crowd gathered to welcome the Prime Minister as his cavalcade moved forward. He will further travel to Bhavnagar to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in the city. The port will be developed at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore and will have state-of-the-art infrastructure for the CNG terminal. The port will have an ultra-modern container terminal, multipurpose terminal, and liquid terminal with direct door-step connectivity to the existing roadway and railway network.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a regional science centre in Bhavnagar, spread over 20 acres and built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. The centre has several theme-based galleries including the marine aquatic gallery, automobile gallery, and the Nobel Prize gallery. The centre will provide a creative platform for children. 

