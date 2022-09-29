Home Nation

Resort receptionist's murder case: Accused to be taken in police remand soon

The murder case pertains to a young girl whose body was recovered from the Chilla Canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

Published: 29th September 2022

Uttarakhand receptionist murder protests

In this file image, protestors block the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand's Srinagar area following the death of 19-year-old receptionist. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PAURI (Uttarakhand): In a major development in the resort receptionist's murder case, the key accused is likely to be taken into police custody soon.

"The process of taking the accused on police remand is going on. The process of collecting witnesses and evidence is going on, after that the process of remand will be done," said SIT in charge, DIG P Renuka Devi.

She also informed that the revenue officers were also being questioned.

"All revenue officers and employees are also being questioned. Because Vantara Resort is in the revenue area and the receptionist's missing case was registered in the revenue area, so this inquiry is being made," she added.

The top cop further informed that the victim's postmortem was also recorded on video.

"A panel of doctors has done the victim's post-mortem at AIIMS Rishikesh, which has also been video graphed. If anyone wants to see the post-mortem process, they can see it with the permission of the court," she added.

She further informed that the people who were in contact with the victim are being questioned by the SIT and said that women employees who had earlier worked at the resort were also being interrogated.

The SIT is also interrogating Patwari Vaibhav and his car details, as he went on leave after receiving the news of the victim's disappearance.

The 19-year-old victim was missing for at least six days before the Uttarakhand administration recovered her body from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh on September 24.

Son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya was arrested in the case for allegedly pushing her into the canal following an altercation. Besides Pulkit Arya, two more people were arrested in the case. 

