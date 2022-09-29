Home Nation

Special drive to fill up backlog vacancies of Scheduled Castes in PSBs from Oct 2

The banks will send a report on reservation policy, with regard to recruitments and coverage of SC beneficiaries in all the schemes, and submit the progress of all the schemes to the NCSC, twice every

Published: 29th September 2022

By IANS

NEW DELHI: All Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will begin a special campaign drive from October 2 this year for filling up the backlog vacancies of Scheduled Castes.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla informed about the drive a day after conducting a review meeting along with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) on credit and other welfare schemes for scheduled castes.

The NCSC chairman and finance minister had reviewed the various measures taken by PSBs in giving credit to persons belonging to the scheduled caste community and their welfare in terms of reservation, backlog vacancies, functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism and other issues.

While addressing the media, Vijay Sampla said, "The banks will conduct the drive from October 2 to December 31 for filling up the backlog vacancies. Also, the banks have been directed to clear and complete the pending grievances of SCs during this drive, till October 31".

"The banks' branches will complete the targets assigned to them, especially the obligations towards the members of the SC community, as per the Stand Up India Programme of the union government. Similarly, with regard to other union government schemes like NRLM, NULM, Mudra, Swabhiman and was Yojana, banks should set a target to achieve the percentage earmarked for SC beneficiaries", Sampla added.

The banks will send a report on reservation policy, with regard to recruitments and coverage of SC beneficiaries in all the schemes, and submit the progress of all the schemes to the NCSC, twice every year. Also, banks have been asked to make physical presentations before the NCSC during the period April 14-April 30 (Birthday of Dr B.R. Ambedkar) every year; and send a report in the second fortnight of October of each year.

