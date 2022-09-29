Srinagar Diary: Businesses booked in anti-child labour drive 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Aerial surveillance at public stretches

In order to keep a watch on the movement of people, police are conducting aerial surveillance in Srinagar. According to police, aerial surveillance will not be visible from the ground but citizens’ lives and property will be protected. The aerial surveillance teams, it said, are keeping vigilant watch and looking for criminals, absconders etc by using high-resolution cameras. Police also shared a video clip of surveillance from a public place in downtown Srinagar on its Twitter handle. Amid concerns from the public that their privacy is being violated, police said aerial surveillance is being conducted in public stretches alone so as to ensure privacy.

Businesses booked in anti-child labour drive

The administration has gone tough on the prevalence of child labour in business establishments in Srinagar. A team of Assistant Labour Commissioner Srinagar on directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad conducted a surprise inspection of 34 businesses, especially in uptown Srinagar. During the inspection, officials found children working in six places and action against these was initiated as per the law. The businesses were warned against indulging in child labour as they could face severe action under the relevant provisions of the Child Labour (Regulation & Prohibition) Act if caught doing so.

HC cautions against consent decrees

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has cautioned the subordinate courts against passing consent decrees in collusive suits in order to avoid the registration of sale deeds and evade the stamp duty for such deeds to get their rights determined. A bench of High Court Justice Sanjeev Kumar in a note of caution to the subordinate courts in Jammu and Kashmir said, “There is a growing tendency in the litigants to file collusive suits and obtain decrees for accomplishing sinister purposes like avoiding registration of sale deeds, paying stamp duty and many a time getting their rights determined in contravention of law.”

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

