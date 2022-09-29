Supreme Court setback to Gujarat IPS officer linked to Ishrat probe

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gujarat IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma who assisted in Ishrat Jahan probe suffered a setback on Wednesday as the Supreme Court confirmed Delhi HC’s order of refusing to stay his dismissal from service.

Noting that the order passed by the Delhi HC was interim, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy however advanced the hearing by asking the HC to consider Verma’s plea challenging the dismissal order on November 22, 2022. The bench also asked the Delhi HC to preferably dispose of the same within three weeks.

“Having heard counsel for the petitioner, we are not inclined to interfere with the order of the high court refusing to extend the order of stay of disciplinary action against the petitioner. Accordingly, we direct that the WP 10539 of 2021 shall stand listed before the HC on 22nd November. Pleadings are to be completed by the parties well before 22/11/2022. To dispose of the matter as early as possible within a period of three months,” the bench said in its order.

The HC while refusing to grant him the relief had posted his plea for January 24, 2023. The bench during the hearing also noted that another person named Dr Maheshwar Dayal, IPS, IG, CoBRA Sector had been appointed in lieu of the vacancy created by Verma’s dismissal.

Assailing HC’s order, counsel for Verma contended that the HC refused to extend his stay against dismissal after perusing the contents of the transcript of the interview given by the officer to a reporter of a news channel.

Stressing that Verma had been in service for 36 years and would superannuate on September 30, his counsel urged the bench to stay his dismissal until the date of retirement.

Also in top court

‘Plea on J&K quota can be withdrawn’

Amidst the backdrop of the developments pursuant to the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and the rules framed there under, the SC on Wednesday permitted the petitioners to withdraw the petitions seeking to declare the act and the rules as unconstitutional and illegal.

Reply sought in plea on indicted persons

The SC issues notice in pleas by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a writ to direct the Centre & ECI to take steps to debar chargesheeted persons from contesting elections against whom charges have been framed. The bench sought response of ECI, Home Ministry and Law Commission.

Azam moves SC against action on university

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have approached the Supreme Court against the alleged takeover and unjustified actions of the UP government against the Muhammad Ali Jauhar Univesity at Rampur in the state. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday submitted before the bench of CJI UU Lalit, Justices SR Bhat and JP Pardiwala that the state has taken over the university, closed down the mess and have also broken the walls.

NEW DELHI: Gujarat IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma who assisted in Ishrat Jahan probe suffered a setback on Wednesday as the Supreme Court confirmed Delhi HC’s order of refusing to stay his dismissal from service. Noting that the order passed by the Delhi HC was interim, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy however advanced the hearing by asking the HC to consider Verma’s plea challenging the dismissal order on November 22, 2022. The bench also asked the Delhi HC to preferably dispose of the same within three weeks. “Having heard counsel for the petitioner, we are not inclined to interfere with the order of the high court refusing to extend the order of stay of disciplinary action against the petitioner. Accordingly, we direct that the WP 10539 of 2021 shall stand listed before the HC on 22nd November. Pleadings are to be completed by the parties well before 22/11/2022. To dispose of the matter as early as possible within a period of three months,” the bench said in its order. The HC while refusing to grant him the relief had posted his plea for January 24, 2023. The bench during the hearing also noted that another person named Dr Maheshwar Dayal, IPS, IG, CoBRA Sector had been appointed in lieu of the vacancy created by Verma’s dismissal. Assailing HC’s order, counsel for Verma contended that the HC refused to extend his stay against dismissal after perusing the contents of the transcript of the interview given by the officer to a reporter of a news channel. Stressing that Verma had been in service for 36 years and would superannuate on September 30, his counsel urged the bench to stay his dismissal until the date of retirement. Also in top court ‘Plea on J&K quota can be withdrawn’ Amidst the backdrop of the developments pursuant to the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and the rules framed there under, the SC on Wednesday permitted the petitioners to withdraw the petitions seeking to declare the act and the rules as unconstitutional and illegal. Reply sought in plea on indicted persons The SC issues notice in pleas by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a writ to direct the Centre & ECI to take steps to debar chargesheeted persons from contesting elections against whom charges have been framed. The bench sought response of ECI, Home Ministry and Law Commission. Azam moves SC against action on university Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have approached the Supreme Court against the alleged takeover and unjustified actions of the UP government against the Muhammad Ali Jauhar Univesity at Rampur in the state. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday submitted before the bench of CJI UU Lalit, Justices SR Bhat and JP Pardiwala that the state has taken over the university, closed down the mess and have also broken the walls.