Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot says sorry, Rajasthan Congress rift continues

Another Gehlot supporter and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathod also held a press conference on Wednesday and made fierce allegations against the Pilot camp.

Published: 30th September 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after meeting with Sonia Gandhi | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may have apologised to Sonia Gandhi for the revolt raised by MLAs last Sunday but the verbal war between leaders of the Gehlot and Pilot factions continues and both sides are leaving no chance to embarrass each other in Rajasthan.

At a Jaipur press conference, Rajasthan’s cabinet minister Govind Ram Meghwal has warned that if Sachin Pilot is made the CM, all MLAs will resign. He also said that we are ready for mid-term elections rather than accepting Pilot as CM.  

Another Gehlot supporter and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathod also held a press conference on Wednesday and made fierce allegations against the Pilot camp.  He also accused Pilot camp MLA Ved Prakash Solanki of conspiring to get two Congress votes for BJP in the election of the district chief.  The two leaders also showed footage of a meeting of Ved Prakash Solanki and state BJP Chief Satish Poonia in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area. 

A day earlier, it is worth noting that MLA Solanki had called Dharmendra Rathod, a close aide of Gehlot, a ‘registered broker’.  Hitting back at Solanki, now Dharmendra Rathod said that the meeting of Solanki and Poonia has proved who is a traitor and who is loyal. Rathod said that election observer Govind Meghwal sent the report of this entire matter to Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken. But, till date no action has been taken on that report.

Responding to Rathod’s statement that 19 MLAs who went to Manesar, including Sachin Pilot, are traitors, an MLA of Pilot faction and Minister of State for Agriculture Marketing Murarilal Meena said, “At that time we had raised the voice of our rights to Delhi.  These people misinterpreted our action.  Somebody says that we had rebelled.  Some say you have become traitors. I say there is no traitor, we stayed there (Manesar) for a month.  But we did not utter a word against the high command of the party or the party in general. It was simply a fight for our  rights.”

On the other hand, a cabinet minister close to Gehlot, Pratap Singh Khachariawas, said that “any decision taken by Sonia Gandhi regarding the CM will be accepted. With CM Gehlot apologising, it means we all have apologised. Now everything depends on Sonia Gandhi. We accept the decision that Sonia Gandhi will take for the post of CM. Our leader is Sonia Gandhi who is also the leader of Ashok Gehlot.”
In order to curb the ongoing tussle between the two factions, the Congress high command late on Thursday has issued an advisory warning rajasthan leaders to avoid accusatory remarks, or be ready for action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot congress Rajasthan
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp