Home Nation

BJP attacks Tharoor for showing India's 'mutilated' map in manifesto

Later his office said the map has been corrected. In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.

Published: 30th September 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of party President, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of party President, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a "mutilated map" not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to "find favour" with the Gandhis.

Later, Tharoor "apologised" unconditionally for the error, and said, "No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately."

Besides it, there was also a typo on the last page of the manifesto -- tomorrow was misspelled as 'tomorror' in the tag line 'Think Tharoor Think Tomorrow.

After filing his nomination on Friday, Tharoor released the manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted.

Later his office said the map has been corrected. In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the election shows a distorted map of India, part of J&K omitted from Dr Tharoor’s manifesto. (Photo | ANI)

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, "While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."

In 2019 also, Tharoor came under attack for sharing a picture of a protest against the CAA act which showed a map of India without PoK.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, "It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir."

Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday. The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Shashi Tharoor Gandhis Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp