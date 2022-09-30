Home Nation

BJP leader seeks fund for restoration of Goa churches 

In a letter to CM Sawant, BJP spokesperson Savio Rodrigues said government’s Rs 20-crore scheme to restore temples destroyed by Portuguese was a great move to preserve Indian heritage and culture.

Pramod Sawant

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A BJP leader in Goa has urged the Central government and the party-led state government to set up funds for restoration of heritage churches in the coastal state. In a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP spokesperson Savio Rodrigues said the government’s Rs 20-crore scheme to restore temples destroyed by the Portuguese was a great move to preserve the Indian heritage and culture.

“On similar lines, a fund should also be set up to preserve the heritage Catholic churches,” said the BJP spokesperson. “These churches are a wonderful tourist attraction not only for people from the Christian community but also people from other religious communities that marvel at its history, its spiritual essence and its architectural prowess,” he said in his letter.

He said some of the churches such as The Velim Church, Church of Our Lady of Rosary, Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, and Three Kings Chapel are monumental wonders that must be preserved. Rodrigues also suggested a study could be initiated before commissioning the fund.

“We must endeavour to work with our Christian sisters and brothers to preserve our state’s historic catholic churches as they are an integral part of Goa’s rich and collective identity,” he said in the letter. The BJP spokesperson also said that he was looking forward to the continuous support of the government to make Goa a “truly secular state.”

