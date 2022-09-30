Home Nation

BJP weakening all political parties using 'money power': Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

"The entire opposition should come out onto the streets. Or else, in the coming days, all movements and political parties will be banned and closed down," Tikait said.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAHRAICH (UP): Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday alleged that the BJP was weakening all political parties using "money power" so that it can rule the country all alone.

He also accused the election officials of tampering with the results in more than 100 Assembly seats during the Uttar Pradesh polls held earlier this year, saying the machinery worked at the behest of the saffron party.

Tikait, who was en route to Shrawasti, interacted with the media after stopping his convoy in front of the Collectorate here.

"They (BJP) want to dismantle the entire opposition so that only one party gets to rule the country. They will weaken all political parties using money power," he said in response to a question from reporters during an informal chat.

When asked about the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' headed by Rahul Gandhi, Tikait said it was the right move to "unite the country" but it should have been carried out earlier.

"The entire opposition should come out onto the streets. Or else, in the coming days, all movements and political parties will be banned and closed down," Tikait said.

Accusing the ruling party in the state of winning the elections through dishonest means, he said the opposition candidates who were winning by around 30,000 votes in each of the over 100 Assembly constituencies were made to lose.

Responding to the government's ban on the Popular Front of India, he said curbs on any organisation that does wrong are justified but added that the government should not do so just to discriminate against any community.

Tikait, who was at the forefront of the agitation against the Centre's three contention farm laws, said the farmers will launch a movement across the country demanding a law on Minimum Support Price for crops and also to check 'loot' of the land to corporates such as Adani.

"Only farmers can save the country. Farmers' organisations will continue to work towards this cause," he added.

Tikait also warned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of protests if the state government did not fulfill the promise of making timely payments to sugarcane cultivators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait farmers protests farmera
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp