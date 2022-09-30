Home Nation

Class 2 student left locked in classroom in UP's Bulandshahr

A purported video of the girl crying inside the classroom and asking for help surfaced on social media.

Published: 30th September 2022 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A class 2 student of a government school here was left locked in the classroom, a senior official said on Friday.

The school's headmaster, four teachers, two Shiksha Mitras and an office help have been suspended, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), BK Sharma said.

A purported video of the girl crying inside the classroom and asking for help surfaced on social media.

On Thursday the student of Sanvilian Vidyalaya located in Segda Pir area was left behind locked in the school, Sharma said.

When the girl did not return home, the family launched a search and the child was found when people heard her cries coming from the school, he said.

The school staff was called to open the classroom and the child was brought out, the BSA said.

There was a block-level union election in the area on Thursday and the teachers had left early for it, he said, adding the headmaster also left the school after that, leaving the students with the office help.

Sharma said this is a matter of grave negligence on the part of the school and action against the entire school staff will be taken.

Earlier this month, a seven-year-old girl had remained locked up in a school in Sambhal district for 18 hours after the staff went home without checking if any child was left behind.

The incident had come to light only when the school opened the next morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class 2 student Locked in classroom
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp